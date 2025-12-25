For A Thriving Spring Vegetable Garden, Plant These Leafy Greens During Winter

You may think the best time to start your garden is spring, sometime around the last frost, but there are a surprising number of plants that can be started or grown during winter. You can plant polyanthus primrose for frost-tolerant flowers, but what about veggies? If you feel low on vitamins after a dark and dreary winter season, you'll probably want fresh veggies as soon as possible. Luckily, there are leafy greens you can start planting right away for a nutritious and delicious spring harvest.

Kale is one of the most common winter greens. It's easy to grow and exceptionally hardy in the cold. It's often grown in zones 7 through 10, but can be grown further north with additional care and protection. For a spring harvest, you can start kale seeds indoors or in a greenhouse at any point in the winter. Established kale plants that were added to your garden in fall can easily survive through the winter as well. Depending on where you live, you can also plant kale seeds in your garden during winter or early spring. While you may need to protect late-season seedlings from frosts, kale seeds can still be planted through winter in zones 9 and 10. Kale seeds won't germinate in cold soil (below 40 degrees Fahrenheit), so it is typically planted up to five weeks before the last frost of the year. As the soil warms, your kale seeds will start to germinate more quickly and be ready to harvest in early to mid-spring. In areas with a warm or mild winter, you may be able to plant your kale even earlier.