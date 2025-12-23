Add A Luxurious Look And Feel To Your Outdoor Space With A Sleek Patio Upgrade

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your patio should be a comfortable space for you to relax or gather with friends and family. When designing it, your first thoughts might go to furniture, and that is a good option when upgrading or customizing a patio: You can make a stylish DIY wooden chair that will take your patio to the next level. But if it still feels like it's missing something, the answer may be more foundational. If your plain poured concrete patio is feeling a bit bland, it might be time for a sleek upgrade by installing patio pavers.

Interlocking patio pavers are designed to fit tightly together in a pattern, without mortar. They can be arranged in a wide variety of patterns, making them both easy to customize and impressive to look at. Whether you prefer something sleek and modern or something luxe like installing heat-resistant pavers, interlocking pavers are a good fit. They're held in place by a special sand rather than mortar or grout: Polymeric sand includes special polymers that harden when the sand is moistened. This combined with the interlocking shapes help them disperse weight more effectively. You don't need to worry about mortar cracking, interlocking pavers are also generally less likely to break than brick, and they're easier to replace (one by one) than a whole cracked concrete patio.

However, there are two potential downsides. While interlocking pavers are easier for some people to DIY than poured concrete patios, they still take quite a bit of effort to install. If you'd rather hire a professional to install them, you'll run into the second downside — cost. Poured concrete patios are certainly more affordable than interlocking pavers (though long-term, the durability of pavers may mitigate the higher upfront costs).