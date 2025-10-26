A Stylish DIY Wooden Chair That'll Take Your Outdoor Space To The Next Level

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We all know that spending time outside is good for us. Whether you're hiking, camping, or simply relaxing in your backyard, benefits like reduced anxiety and boosted immunity are just the beginning. The truth is, you don't even have to be active—anything is better than being inside on the couch. So, if you're ready for some unique seating ideas to spruce up your outdoor space and make it easier to get outside, this stylish DIY wooden chair can get you there.

One of the great things about this project is that Shara from Woodshop Diaries on YouTube offers plans for matching sofas, loveseats, coffee tables, and side tables. You can mix and match to build a complete set, with the bundle of plans available for $27.99. This DIY project requires careful measurement and experience with power tools, making it better suited for experienced builders. You may also need a few special tools, such as this XL Kreg Pocket-Hole Jig.

Cedar lumber is a good choice for this outdoor furniture project. You'll need two 4-by-4-by-8-inch beams, one 1-by-2-by-8-inch beam, and three 2-by-4-by-8-inch beams. For assembly, you will use both 2½-inch and 4-inch exterior pocket hole timber screws, as well as 2½-inch exterior wood screws, and wood glue. Finally, you will need some exterior wood finish and adjustable foot levelers to keep it from rocking on hard surfaces.