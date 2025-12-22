Top-Rated Lowe's Tools That Make Sharpening Lawn Mower Blades Easier
If you're responsible for your own landscaping, you've probably encountered a few frustrating issues with your lawn mower over the years. Air filtration issues, clogged carburetors, and dull mower blades are among the most common sources of landscaping headaches. Professional landscapers recommend sharpening the blades on your lawn mower once for every 20 to 25 hours of active use (or about once per year for many people). This helps the blades cut through the grass with precision, rather than tearing and damaging your lawn. While sharpening your blades the first time may sound daunting, it is necessary to ensure a healthy lawn, and extend the life of your mower. The good news is, sharpening your lawn mower blades doesn't have to be a daunting task, thanks in large part to a suite of manual and power tools at your purchasing disposal. Home improvement stores such as Lowe's can be an invaluable resource, with plenty of must-have tools to make sharpening your mower blades a breeze.
Choosing which grinders, files, and power tools to stock in your shed can be its own chore. Obviously, the decision of what materials to buy largely hinges on your personal needs, your budget, and the type of lawn mower you're pushing, guiding, or riding. You may also find you need to sharpen your blades more frequently if you're putting your mower under added stress, by mowing over rocky or uneven terrain. Whether you're a seasoned lawn mower aficionado or a novice blade sharpener, we've rounded up a few of the highest-rated Lowe's tools to keep your mower blades as sharp as possible.
Power tools make sharpening blades a breeze
When it comes to sharpening lawn mower blades, the highest-rated power tools at Lowe's include bench grinders such as the Grizzly 6-inch bench grinder (4.6 of 5 stars) and the SKIL 8-inch grinder (4.7 stars). They're extremely effective at getting the job done, sharpening each blade in about 30 seconds, but come at a cost of $350 and $149 respectively. Still, either of these options could be good investments for those with large lawns, as reviewers have specifically highlighted their capabilities for sharpening mower bades. A reviewer by the handle papaskippy said the SKIL grinder, which they consider well priced, "is well made and not too heavy... I used it and it works very well sharpening my blades. This will save me over $50.00 a year. So the grinder [will] pay for itself in no time."
If you don't want to break the bank, a handheld angle grinder with a flap disc also works to sharpen blades quickly. Lowe's sells angle grinders from brands including Craftsman, DeWalt, Kobalt, and Metabo HPT. Metabo is generally an affordable option, with their 4.5-Inch 6.2-amp sliding switch grinder clocking in at just under $50. Comparable models from other brands can routinely run $70 to over $100. Though perhaps not the most recognizable brand, it's got a 4.7 out of 5 stars, with reviews from more than 650 verified buyers. The Metabo's lightweight design, ergonomic handle, and affordability are specific highlights for many customers. Andy M wrote, "For the price, it was hard to believe that this could be good, but it is. In fact, it does everything my 'yellow' brand machines do, cost less than half as much." They note that, "6.2 amps doesn't sound like a lot, but this has plenty of power for applications where I want a small, lightweight machine."
Manual tools are affordable and compact
The easiest way for a novice lawn mower owner to safely sharpen their blades by hand is with a simple file or dedicated sharpener. This can be done by setting your blade in a vice, and running the file along the length, following the blade's angle in repeated, single-directional swipes . It's a workout compared with the power tools, but effective. The cheapest item to add to your arsenal will be the 6-inch single-cut bastard tooth file from Kobal, setting you back less than $10 at Lowe's. This small, durable item is made from 130 Cr2 carbon alloy steel, and boasts 4.7 stars, with 93% of verified buyers recommending the tool. One reviewer by the name of AARon humorously said the file, "Sharpened a hatchet blade and machete. It's so sharp, Michael Myers is jealous." It should of course be noted that safety equipment such as cut-proof gloves and eye protection are recommended during this process, no matter what tools are being used.
Dedicated blade sharpeners, such as the Work Shop toolsSharpener Mk.2, are designed to simplify the process even more. These tools can be used to sharpen all kinds of equipment from lawn mower blades, to garden shears and kitchen knives. Of the 200+ positive reviews (4.8 stars overall), buyers laud the Work Shop sharpener for its simplicity, design, and sharpening speed. Priced at about $90, it's definitely an investment. Still, as some purchasers have pointed out, it's well worth the upgrade. Reviewer Randy calls it a "best kept secret," and wrote, "I was blown away with the quick and easy way to changing from sharpening a knife to grinding my lawn mower blades. The angle guide was another way to ensure a quick and easy way of honing a blade with little effect or setup...Lowes should have kept M2 a secret because I won't be buying anymore Lawn mower blades."