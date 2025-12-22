Is Costco's Stylish Patio Pellet Heater Worth Buying? Here's What Reviews Are Saying

On cool days and even cooler nights, enjoying your patio or deck may seem like a far-fetched idea. After all, there's nothing relaxing about shivering and wishing you were back inside. However, with the right patio heater, you can create a comfortable atmosphere that transforms your outdoor space into a low-maintenance oasis that's equally cozy and functional.

Costco sells an 81-inch Steel Patio Pellet Heater by FlamePro. This patio heater offers a clear view of its fire through the windows in its base and is noted to provide up to four hours of burn time. It also features a PVC cover for protection from debris after the heater has completely cooled, allowing you to keep it out even when you've stored your patio furniture for the off-season.

When choosing an outdoor heater, it's important to look beyond the specs and see how it performs in real conditions. One of the best ways to do this is by taking the time to read reviews and learn what other consumers have to say about their purchase. At the time of writing, the FlamePro patio pellet heater has a 3.4-star average across 276 reviews on Costco's website.