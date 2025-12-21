Are You Allowed To Cut Your Neighbor's Overgrown Bushes? What To Know Before Pruning

When making a plan for ridding your outdoor space of invading bushes, it's best to nail down the exact boundaries of your property line. Cutting past your line can open you up for litigation at worst and awkward neighbor disputes at best. These boundaries are important because even as you trim encroaching vines and branches, it's widely considered trespassing to cross into your neighbor's yard to do he work. Many law experts advise asking your neighbor for permission and giving ample notice before doing any work involving their shrubs, trees, and plants.

The extent of the pruning job is also important as excessive cutting is widely considered a breach of law. Most rules prevent homeowners from trimming parts of a plant considered central or pivotal to its structure and function. Parts of the plant under this category include stems, trunks, and major branches. Homeowners are also prohibited from cutting a plant in a way that affects the neighbor's property value. This included trimming a hedge or adjusting a bush's position in a way that obstructs a neighbor's view or removing a privacy hedge, creating a clear view into their space. In short, harming or killing a bush is against the law, even if it's encroaching on your property. Keep in mind that you're responsible for any clean up and debris removal once you've finished landscaping.

Law professionals say that these rules are more of a framework for understanding one's rights. Ultimately, homeowners should familiarize oneself with both their homeowner association rules and local laws before speaking with their neighbors and commencing any work.