A DIY Rhubarb Leaf Birdbath You'll Want In Your Backyard

This DIY leaf birdbath involves two molds: one for the leaf shape and one for the basin. Due to the size and weight of this fountain, you may want to add hardware cloth for extra support as you pour your mixed concrete into the molds. Before the concrete cures, you should add your pipes. These pipes connect to the fountain pump to carry water up through the feature, creating a bubbling effect that birds will love.

After your cement sets, scrape away the remaining natural leaf and start to work on constructing your basin and additional pieces. Thankfully, this part of the process is simple, requiring you to set up your fountain pump according to the manufacturer's instructions and install it so that the water travels through the pipes and bubbles on the face of your concrete leaves. Because the cast leaf is shallow, it will hold water without too much depth, creating a safe bath for birds. Apply a wildlife-safe sealant to the concrete before adding water to help extend its lifespan.

My wife threw together this bird bath fountain for our son's little fern garden. After putting it together to test it out, we emptied it and are letting it dry completely before sealing the cement. Next spring, we'll put a couple of little water plants in the basin and watch the birds splash on the rhubarb leaf bird bath. The best part is, the only cost was the 5 bags of quikrete concrete mix (because my wife hoards all kinds of scrap materials 😄).

With your fountain completed, all that's left is to find the perfect place for it in your garden. If you want to elevate the visual appeal of your new birdbath further, flowers can be a great place to start. Choose flowers that can pull double duty, adding color to your garden while also attracting birds and pollinators. You can do this by choosing fragrant ground cover that thrives in shade or opting for tall flowers that frame your birdbath for an overall eye-catching appearance.