Frame Your Birdbath By Planting These Tall Flowers
Your birdbath is more than a functional decoration for attracting more songbirds to your yard. Instead, it can be a statement piece in your garden: An eye-catching water feature that you and wildlife alike can enjoy. As a result, when it comes to cultivating your landscape around your birdbath, you may want to continue this theme by adding beautiful plants that attract a diverse variety of birds and add to the visual appeal of your backyard.
Tall plants can completely transform your landscape. Whether it's hiding areas or objects from wandering eyes, adding privacy to your yard, or elevating the spots you love most, choosing taller plants (like many flowers) can be a great way to increase your garden's visual appeal. As a result, choosing these flowers to surround your birdbath can change its overall aesthetic, especially when you opt for a colorful backdrop that creates an idyllic scene.
When picking the right tall flowers to surround your birdbath, you're free to pick among whatever blooms you love most. This is the perfect time to use your creativity to turn your dream garden into a reality. However, some of the best flowers to add for their height, fragrance, and appearance can include black-eyed Susans and leopard plants. Make sure to do thorough research on your specific location before planting any flowers. This can help you figure out if a plant, flower or not, will thrive in your climate and local soil ... as well if a certain species is invasive.
Tall flowers to consider planting around your birdbath
Black-eyed Susan flowers (Rudbeckia spp.) are native to North America, sporting vibrant yellow petals with black centers. Insects and birds are both drawn to this flower as a food source, which is one reason it's such a great addition near your birdbath. Although their blooms last for the summer, you can also leave the mature seed heads well into the colder months, providing your backyard birds with a tasty snack while they visit your birdbath.
However, while their towering heights and bright blooms make them a favorite among gardeners, it is important to keep their sunlight needs in mind before adding them as a backdrop to your birdbath. Black-eyed Susans grow best in full sun, and since you might want to avoid placing your birdbath in direct sunlight, you can consider other flowers to plant directly around this garden centerpiece. One good example is the leopard plant (Farfugium japonicum).
Growing up to 3 feet tall, leopard plants offer the height you want to frame your birdbath along with colorful yellow blooms that complement any black-eyed Susans. However, rather than needing full sun for ample blossoms, leopard plants can grow well in shade or partial sun, making them a good choice for the darker spots in your yard. And, just like black-eyed Susans, pollinators like bees and butterflies love leopard plants. This doesn't just add color and life to your yard; it also provides an additional food source for insect-eating birds to enjoy.