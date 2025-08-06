Frame Your Birdbath By Planting These Tall Flowers

Your birdbath is more than a functional decoration for attracting more songbirds to your yard. Instead, it can be a statement piece in your garden: An eye-catching water feature that you and wildlife alike can enjoy. As a result, when it comes to cultivating your landscape around your birdbath, you may want to continue this theme by adding beautiful plants that attract a diverse variety of birds and add to the visual appeal of your backyard.

Tall plants can completely transform your landscape. Whether it's hiding areas or objects from wandering eyes, adding privacy to your yard, or elevating the spots you love most, choosing taller plants (like many flowers) can be a great way to increase your garden's visual appeal. As a result, choosing these flowers to surround your birdbath can change its overall aesthetic, especially when you opt for a colorful backdrop that creates an idyllic scene.

When picking the right tall flowers to surround your birdbath, you're free to pick among whatever blooms you love most. This is the perfect time to use your creativity to turn your dream garden into a reality. However, some of the best flowers to add for their height, fragrance, and appearance can include black-eyed Susans and leopard plants. Make sure to do thorough research on your specific location before planting any flowers. This can help you figure out if a plant, flower or not, will thrive in your climate and local soil ... as well if a certain species is invasive.