Cold Frames Or Hoop Tunnels: Which Is Best For Protecting Your Plants From Frost?

When cooler temperatures threaten to stunt or halt your garden veggie production, there are a few simple structures that, constructed over garden beds, can extend the growing season. Cold frames and hoop tunnels are two tricks for protecting your vegetable plants from frost. They help extend the season into the fall and winter, and can help jump-start your garden in the early spring. Deciding which style is best depends on your crops, coverage needs, climate, and the amount of time and money you want to spend on these structures.

Cold frames are simple, bottomless box structures set directly on the ground. They usually feature a wooden frame and a transparent lid of glass, acrylic, or polycarbonate to let light through. Many DIY cold frames feature a hinged top to control the internal temperatures by propping it open or closed as needed. This is crucial because ventilation prevents excessive heat or moisture buildup, which can harm plants. They should be monitored regularly, even on cloudy days, to ensure plants aren't overheating

The compact design absorbs solar heat during the day and slows the loss of heat at night, keeping the soil and air inside warmer than the outside, reducing the risk of frost damage. Generally, one can expect the temperatures to be 5-10 degrees warmer than the outside. This makes cold frames ideal for extending seasons into the fall, hardening off warm-season seedlings like peppers and tomatoes so you can successfully move vegetable seedlings outside. Cold frames also work well for growing small batches of cool-weather crops such as lettuce and spinach, protecting them from freezing.