Help Your Patio Look Its Best All Winter Long With These Maintenance Tips

When it comes to outdoor spaces in winter, patios need love, too. Whether you use the patio during cold weather or just wish it would get warm enough to spend the afternoon out there already, several good practices keep that patio and everything on it in summer-worthy shape. A little pre-snowfall decluttering, covering, and a maintenance check help ensure that everything that stays outdoors all year is ready for whatever wintry conditions may come. As for the patio itself, completing repairs before rough weather hits can help prevent further damage.

To make the area more of a wonderland and less of a wintry mess, add windbreaks such as shrubbery to keep some of the snowdrifts at bay. Clear the snow as needed with patio-appropriate shovels, and set your space up to be as comfy as possible in the cold if you plan to enjoy the space all year. You never know when you might want to do a little mid-winter grilling on a calm, sunny day.