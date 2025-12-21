Help Your Patio Look Its Best All Winter Long With These Maintenance Tips
When it comes to outdoor spaces in winter, patios need love, too. Whether you use the patio during cold weather or just wish it would get warm enough to spend the afternoon out there already, several good practices keep that patio and everything on it in summer-worthy shape. A little pre-snowfall decluttering, covering, and a maintenance check help ensure that everything that stays outdoors all year is ready for whatever wintry conditions may come. As for the patio itself, completing repairs before rough weather hits can help prevent further damage.
To make the area more of a wonderland and less of a wintry mess, add windbreaks such as shrubbery to keep some of the snowdrifts at bay. Clear the snow as needed with patio-appropriate shovels, and set your space up to be as comfy as possible in the cold if you plan to enjoy the space all year. You never know when you might want to do a little mid-winter grilling on a calm, sunny day.
Keeping your patio in pristine shape in winter
Before wintry weather hits, declutter, declutter, declutter. Put away anything that doesn't need to remain on the patio, such as cushions for your patio furniture, and terra-cotta or concrete planters that could crack from freeze and thaw cycles. If you have a place to store your patio furniture, such as a shed, put that away too, or at the very least cover the furniture to keep it protected from the elements. Even if you do plan to use some of your patio furniture during cold weather, such as the seats around a fire pit or patio heater, simple covers will keep them clean and snow-free in the meantime.
Once the patio is clear, check its pavers, slabs, or bricks for cracks, because these could get worse when water travels within them and freezes. Repair patio cracks with a sealer designed for the material. If you're ready to upgrade the entire patio to make it more weather resistant, this patio material is best for areas with snowy winters.
A winter-worthy patio
If you plan to use your patio in winter, it helps if it's shielded from the wind and snow. Adding certain types of fences or shrubs are simple ideas that add more privacy to your yard, but if positioned on the side of the prevailing wind, they'll create a windbreak that also blocks drifting snow. Since some snow falls straight down, you'll still have to protect your patio from snow and ice by clearing the snow from it. Use a broom to clear light snow, or a plastic-bladed shovel if the snow gets a little deeper. Lightweight plastic isn't as likely to damage your patio materials as a metal snow shovel.
When you're ready to spend some time on that winter patio, a heat source of some sort makes the temperature a little more enjoyable. Your budget, the heater location, and the type of heater are several things to consider before buying a patio heater. Deck your furniture out in some warmth-providing materials, such as outdoor-worthy throws and pillows. An all-weather area rug makes the space cozy, while heated mats can help melt any snow or ice and make the space feel a bit warmer under foot.