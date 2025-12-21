Why You May Want To Reconsider Leaving Your Exterior Lights On Constantly

Bright lights around your house can shine into your neighbor's windows and disturb their sleep. Unless you love dealing with cranky neighbors, you should carefully consider where your lights are positioned and how often they're left on. An arguably better deterrent for burglars is actually having a good relationship with the people around you. When your neighbors are willing to look out for you and have your back, it makes everything much easier, and sometimes that means not shining a bright light into their windows.

You may think this isn't an issue if you live somewhere more remote, but we mean all your neighbors — both the human ones and the wildlife. Lights are one reason your yard may be swarmed with moths, and the longer your lights are on, the more moths you're likely to attract. Creatures that eat them are likely to follow, including those you may not want near your home, such as spiders and bats.

Even if they aren't eaten, moths may still die from injuries or simply due to using up all their energy at the light and not eating. Moths are actually important pollinators, and if they're fluttering around your light, they aren't pollinating flowers (especially if they're too busy dying). Your lights can also make it harder for animals to sleep and may disrupt nocturnal animals' sense of day and night.