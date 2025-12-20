Why You Should Reconsider Covering Your AC Unit During Winter

There is typically a lot on a homeowner's mind as they prepare for the incoming frost and potential snow of the approaching winter. Worry about possible cracks in lawns and the added weight from feet of snow can be overwhelming. With winter on the way and NOAA predicting colder temperatures in the forecast for the season, one may think it is important to cover their air conditioning unit to avoid frost and snow damage. This assumption, in fact, would be mistaken, as several experts say doing so could result in many issues in the spring.

Besides protecting your unit, covering air conditioning units, particularly for those with ducted systems, is also a common attempt at sealing up your home to prevent cold drafts during the gusty winter months. However, experts from multiple AC companies say this is a massive mistake because it creates an environment for mold growth and a habitat for pests, and could even result in a broken unit. Jason Spurk, Owner of Spurk HVAC, noted this in a 2025 interview with Martha Stewart, saying, "Covering your AC unit for winter can lead to restricted airflow — especially if it is covered too tightly."