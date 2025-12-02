Protect Your AC Unit From Harsh Winter Weather With These Simple Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With winter weather on the way, odds are you won't be running your central AC for awhile. However, while you may not need your AC when temperatures dip, if you want to keep you cool again when the weather warms again in the spring, you need to protect it from the chilly elements. Luckily, this is not a very complicated process. The main focus should be on preventing corrosion, rust, mold, and damage from debris and falling objects.

To prevent objects such as sticks, rocks, hail, or icicles from falling into your AC unit and damaging the internal components, you could place an air conditioner cover over it. However, while a cover will keep debris out, the wrong cover can create potential problems. Covers that completely enclose the unit can reduce air flow and trap moisture, which will lead to corrosion, mold, and rust. They can also create a safe haven for rodents, such as mice, which can wreak havoc on your unit. Besides, snow and rain generally won't harm most modern units.

With that in mind, it is best to choose a model that only covers the top of the unit. It should also be made of breathable material so as to not trap moisture. This is essentially the same idea behind using breathable frost covers when protecting the trees in your yard from frost. A simple cover like the Modern Wave central AC cover will provide protection by shielding the opening of the top of your unit, and installation is easy. Even easier? You can lay a piece of plywood over the machine, as needed, if you only get occasional heavy snowfall, hail, or a brief round of fall foliage.