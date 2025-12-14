Looking For A New Electric Riding Mower? Here Are 2025's Most Reliable Choices, Based On Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A healthy and extensive lawn is a genuine source of pride for many homeowners, some roaming their green kingdom from atop a trusty riding lawn mower. For those who want to build a lush, well-groomed lawn, harnessing the power of modern electric mowers helps limit the potential drawbacks of letting grass grow too long. Electric ride-on mowers have become increasingly popular over the past ten years, boasting a greener, more efficient, and quieter alternative to their gas-powered counterparts. These mowers are often sectioned into two different camps: zero-turn mowers and tractor cut mowers, both utilizing the power of lithium-ion batteries. When it comes to choosing an electric mower, it's a confusing landscape (pun intended), but we're here to help.
Using customer reviews and Consumer Reports' 2025 best-riding mower list, four 42-inch-deck electric mowers have emerged as top-of-the-line, due to strong design, effective power, and high-quality reviews: Models from Ryobi, John Deere, EGO, and Bad Boy Mowers. We'll look at pros and cons both and offer up some individual reviews to help guide you in your buying process. In general, these are electric riding mowers you can rely on.
Innovation meets classic brands
Few outdoor lawn brands are as prolific or long-lasting as John Deere, which dates back to 1837 and began selling tractors in 1923. The company continues to grow and adapt with the John Deere Z370R Electric ZTrak. The zero-turn mower launched in 2023 and currently has 4.6 stars out of 5 on Home Depot's website with 92 reviews. At Home Depot, it retails for $5,299 ($6,499 at John Deere's site). Reviewer Minnesota Mow wrote, "My Z370R certainly works as advertised. The deck cuts and mulches better. It's relatively quiet (approx 83 dB), so no hearing protection is needed... I miss the 'ground following" capability of my X304 tractor. I don't miss the gasoline, oil, stink, and noise."
The brand also touts a sealed, 3.65 kWh battery (protecting it from the elements), and a reserve battery to get you back to a charging station if needed. Negative reviews are few, but complaints of fragile plastic parts and operating issues are mentioned. Reviewer KCCornhusker gave 2 stars, saying, "Steering is tight which makes navigating bends and turns difficult. The weight is uneven so back tires often spin out."
A more expensive, heavy-duty option is the Bad Boy Mowers E-Magnum zero turn mower — with 80V interchangeable batteries and an entirely tooled steel body and proprietary independent front suspension. Ranging between $6,500 and $7,500, the mower features a USB-rechargeable battery (90-minute charge time), LED headlights, foot-assist manual lift, and an easy on-board dial to adjust the deck height. All reviews of this mower are at a grassroots level, with one popular YouTuber, Homestead Bandwagon, praises the mower's handling and adds, "I like having a modular battery system where you can swap batteries between tools... If I had under 2 acres to mow, I would absolutely buy this mower."
Electric-focused brands are on the rise
Ryobi is known for its universal battery systems, like the One+ batteries used with the Ryobi Expand-It tools, which help with fall yard cleaning. This same design has been used in the Ryobi 80V HP brushless electric cordless zero-turn mower, priced at about $6,600. The main feature of this mower is its four brushless motors and integrated, expandable battery system which uses a combination of 80V ah and 40V ah batteries (that are compatible with other Ryobi products). While buyers give it a 4.1 out of 5 stars at Home Depot, some say the system has drawbacks. One anonymous user wrote, "I have no problem with the mower at all. However, the claim that this cuts a 3-acre parcel is not true. I have just under 2 acres and have to charge 3 additional times to finish my yard."
Earning the highest seat in Consumer Reports' 2025 review of riding battery mowers is the EGO Power+ 42" Z6 zero-turn riding mower ($6,000 to $6,500) with what the company claims is a 22-horsepower equivalent engine. Reviews for the EGO mower are positive: 90% of nearly 2,400 reviews give 4 stars or above. One buyer on the EGO site, even noted, "It is a very nice mower. I had and have a few problems...I have not been able to connect the mower to my iPhone 14 to check for firmware updates...The controls are a bit 'sensitive' even at the lowest settings. I am still satisfied with this purchase."
Given the high variability among riding mowers, we narrowed our research to 42-inch-deck, ride-on electric mowers. When compiling the list of top-rated mowers, we scoured Mordor Intelligence and Openbrand data to identify the top brands in the mowing and lawn care industry and cross-referenced ratings across multiple sites to determine the highest-rated 42-inch deck mowers. We also looked at Consumer Reports Data on the best riding top electric mowers.