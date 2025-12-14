Looking For A New Electric Riding Mower? Here Are 2025's Most Reliable Choices, Based On Reviews

Ryobi is known for its universal battery systems, like the One+ batteries used with the Ryobi Expand-It tools, which help with fall yard cleaning. This same design has been used in the Ryobi 80V HP brushless electric cordless zero-turn mower, priced at about $6,600. The main feature of this mower is its four brushless motors and integrated, expandable battery system which uses a combination of 80V ah and 40V ah batteries (that are compatible with other Ryobi products). While buyers give it a 4.1 out of 5 stars at Home Depot, some say the system has drawbacks. One anonymous user wrote, "I have no problem with the mower at all. However, the claim that this cuts a 3-acre parcel is not true. I have just under 2 acres and have to charge 3 additional times to finish my yard."

Earning the highest seat in Consumer Reports' 2025 review of riding battery mowers is the EGO Power+ 42" Z6 zero-turn riding mower ($6,000 to $6,500) with what the company claims is a 22-horsepower equivalent engine. Reviews for the EGO mower are positive: 90% of nearly 2,400 reviews give 4 stars or above. One buyer on the EGO site, even noted, "It is a very nice mower. I had and have a few problems...I have not been able to connect the mower to my iPhone 14 to check for firmware updates...The controls are a bit 'sensitive' even at the lowest settings. I am still satisfied with this purchase."

Given the high variability among riding mowers, we narrowed our research to 42-inch-deck, ride-on electric mowers. When compiling the list of top-rated mowers, we scoured Mordor Intelligence and Openbrand data to identify the top brands in the mowing and lawn care industry and cross-referenced ratings across multiple sites to determine the highest-rated 42-inch deck mowers. We also looked at Consumer Reports Data on the best riding top electric mowers.