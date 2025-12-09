The Best Riding Lawn Mowers Of 2025, According To Consumers Reports Data

Mowing your lawn is essential, but it isn't always easy or fun. You can try growing one of these clever alternatives to grass for a no-mow lawn, but many people love the look of a classic lawn. Choosing the best mower for your grass type and needs can be tricky. Riding lawn mowers — best for those with large lawns or who benefit from the ease of operation — often come with a hefty price tag, so it's important to find a reliable brand that's easy to use and maintain, and can handle your yard's topography. One guide many people depend on is Consumer Reports, and the publication has compiled a list of what it considers the best riding lawn mowers on the market.

Consumer Reports' best overall riding mower for 2025 was the John Deere X354, with an overall score of 84 out of 100. It features 4-wheel steering, cruise control, and a 42-inch deck. According to Consumer Reports, "It aced every performance test we could throw at it: bagging, cutting evenness, handling, mulching, and side-discharging." At a $5,000 price point, you wouldn't want to see anything less. CR found the machine quite loud, garnering only 1 out of 5 stars on both noise close-up and at a distance. The relatively narrow deck could also mean more passes to finish a large lawn.

Reviews from the John Deere site also trend positive, with 86% of reviewers giving 4 stars or above. Reviewer Hill Guy writes, "I have quite a hill on my property it handles it well. The 4 wheel steer is worth the money." Reviewer EdLee agrees, comparing the X354's all-wheel steer against a previous mower that struggled with hills and tight turns. The handful of 1- and 2-star reviews focus on the mower breaking down or otherwise being damaged. However, the included 4-year warranty could help here.