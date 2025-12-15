Bring Holiday Cheer To Your Front Door With A Martha Stewart-Inspired Wreath Idea

For your holiday creation, you'll need a large letter to trace to make the monogram. Choose a capital letter in a font you like, then decide how large you want the monogram to be, measured in standard copy paper — such as 3 pages wide, 4 pages long. Print the large letter using a tool such as Rapid Resizer, which allows you to enlarge and print an image on multiple sheets of paper. Tape them together, then use carbon paper to trace it onto the MDF; a large roll like MyArtscape graphite transfer paper roll works well here. Use a jigsaw to cut out the letter shape. With this system, you can make several identical wreaths.

Now you're ready to decorate! Wrap thin-gauge wire around one end a few times to secure it to the letter itself, then set the garland atop the letter. Wrap the wire around the garland every few inches to secure it to the MDF. Zip ties also work — they'll look best if they match the wreath. Remember if your garland includes a light string, that the plug should be at the bottom of the letter.

Jolly things up a bit by arranging unbreakable Christmas ornaments so the ornaments themselves follow the contour of the letter. Use thin wire such as floral wire to secure them around both the garland and the MDF. Feel free to add faux pinecones, candy canes, or whatever else lifts your holiday spirits. You could even add dead mums or other sturdy flowers to your DIY holiday decor. Dabs of hot glue work well for lightweight embellishments; they're also the secret to hanging Christmas lights around exterior windows and doorways. Finally, attach a wreath hanger to mount the decor to the door.