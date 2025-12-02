Don't Get Rid Of Dead Mums: Use Them For DIY Outdoor Holiday Decor

Chrysanthemums — or mums for short — are a genus of gorgeous flowers in the aster or daisy family. They can be planted in your garden to keep pests out, but they're also popular potted porch plants, particularly in fall. While some mums (called garden mums) are perennials and will bloom again next year, mums are sometimes grown as annuals instead. Also called florist mums, these annuals are generally the ones that go in pots, so it's important to pick the best mums for your garden or front porch. As these annuals dry out and die at the end of fall, you might decide to toss them or compost them. Or perhaps this year, try this fun DIY idea to give them new life as colorful holiday decor. Essentially, you're giving these dead blooms a vibrant coat of paint and decorating them with shiny holiday ornaments.

As with a lot of craft DIY projects, the original source is hard to track down. One of the earliest examples online comes from Jennifer Allwood on YouTube, posted in 2015, although she mentions learning the hack from a friend. Safe to say, the idea to turn dead potted plants into festive decor using spray paint has been around for a while. The DIY is extremely simple, which is great when you're busy and looking for a quick way to make your porch festive. And if you don't like the way it comes out, you haven't expended much in the way of time, effort, or resources. Alternatively, it's also easy to customize if you want to spend a little more time on your holiday display. You won't be able to compost the mums afterwards, though, since they'll be painted. Gather spray paint and some ornaments and get started!