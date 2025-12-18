The Cleaning Staple That'll Make Removing Light Snow Even Easier

One way to make a broom live up to its potential as a snow-clearing tool is to remember that the best time to clear snow is while it's still falling. The clear-it-regularly method makes it really easy to sweep snow off of steps, the porch, and even the porch railings. Clear a path to your car, garage, or front door this way when the snow is light and incredibly fluffy. A large push broom, such as the type you might use in the garage or workshop, sweeps away snow with ease when you're clearing a sidewalk or even the entire driveway. Use a narrower broom, such as your porch broom, for the steps, the area leading to your mailbox, and other potentially narrow pathways that need clearing.

A push broom also makes it easy to clear deep, fluffy snow off your car, truck, or SUV, since it has a much longer reach than the average snow brush. Just push the snow off one side of the car or the other as your car warms up. While a broom is less likely to damage the finish than a shovel, still exercise care when de-snowing your vehicle. Whatever outdoor broom you have can also be used to knock excessive snow off plants such as shrubs that are along the walkway leading up to your steps.

If the snow is heavy or packed down, you'll still have to use a shovel, but sweeping away fluffy snow shortly after it falls is really one of the simplest ways to minimize your snow-clearing time. You may even want to keep your broom just outside an entry door to make it easier to just grab, sweep, and go.