Avoid These Snow Blower Mistakes For Easy Snow Removal

After using your snow blower, the best thing you can do to make your next session run smoothly is to clean out all of the areas that draw in and blow out snow before putting the blower away. The auger, impeller, and every area surrounding them could have caked-on snow, stray bits of rock salt, or even twigs and random debris mucking them up. When the blower is completely off and no parts are moving, use a snow brush or similar tool to remove snow and anything else clinging to the inner workings of the snow blower. Otherwise when you put the blower away, any melting snow could refreeze and prevent it from working properly the next time you start it. Also clear the chute after use to ensure there are no clogs before you even get started the next time, especially if you store the blower in a cold environment. When the blower is dry, applying a lubricant or wax to the moving parts and underside areas around them is one of those hacks that make snow removal easier than ever, as this helps prevent clogs.

Check the fuel and oil levels in your gas-powered blower before heading out to blow snow. For an electric blower, make sure the battery is fully charged. Keep the charger and the battery in a moderately warm environment when you're not using the battery, and while you're charging it. For either type, but especially gas-powered snow blowers, read the manual thoroughly. This is where you'll find crucial information about oil changes, spark plugs, or even the ideal tire pressure, as well as any intricacies specific to your particular snow blower model.

When the season ends, washing and hand-drying the snow blower before storing it is also a good idea, especially if you've plowed over salted, icy areas at some point. This helps prevent corrosion.