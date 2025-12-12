Add Holiday Cheer To Your Front Door With These Martha Stewart Inspired Wreath Alternatives
If a drive along your street during the holidays looks like everyone shopped at Wreaths R Us, placing a wreath on your own front door may seem, well, boring. Why not have a little fun with that front porch decor and create a unique, memorable scene that lasts throughout the season? One of the queens of home decor, Martha Stewart, offers up several ideas on her website that go beyond the typical wreath but stay entirely tasteful, playful, and unique.
One option, crafted from window cling vinyl, features an elegant white vine design around the edges of a glass door (you could size it for any of your porch windows as well). This snow-worthy scene features silhouettes of a bird and squirrel — also in white vinyl — for a crisp, festive look. Another of Stewart's inspirations starts out like a wreath, but drapes with a totally different flair and unique shape. Both versions are simple to make with supplies from a craft store and garden center, respectively. If you're really getting into the spirit, you can take things further with festive ideas inspired by celebrity front porch decor. Or if you're trying to save a few dimes, you can add festive flair to your porch incorporating pool noodles.
Customize innovative decorations to your door and porch
Vinyl is one of those underutilized materials when it comes to holiday decor, especially the type of vinyl that clings temporarily with static, like Grafix white static cling film. Temporarily tape the unused sheets (or sheets of paper) to your front door to see how many you'll need to create a vine-like design around whatever window glass you're decorating. Copy the design from the image on Stewart's website or create your own onto the back or paper side of each vinyl sheet. Using a pencil allows you to make corrections easily. Cut out the decorations, clean off the front door glass, then peel and stick each part of the design in place. If you save the backing paper, you can store the design and reuse it next year.
For another look reminiscent of holiday greenery to adorn doors, porch railings, and window sills, don't rest on your laurels: use them. Laurel branches secured to a wreath form with floral wire start out with a classic wreath-like look, but can drape as far down as you'd like them to hang. Just keep adding and wiring more branches down from the wreath form. The final shape somewhat resembles a comet shooting upward. Use more floral wire to secure plastic poinsettias painted silver (or left a vibrant holiday red) for a tantalizing touch. Spray paint designed for plastic, like Krylon Fusion all-in-one indoor/outdoor paint, makes it easy to achieve the look in just minutes. To add a little nighttime sparkle to your holiday scene, this hot glue trick makes hanging holiday lights so easy.