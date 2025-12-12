Add Holiday Cheer To Your Front Door With These Martha Stewart Inspired Wreath Alternatives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If a drive along your street during the holidays looks like everyone shopped at Wreaths R Us, placing a wreath on your own front door may seem, well, boring. Why not have a little fun with that front porch decor and create a unique, memorable scene that lasts throughout the season? One of the queens of home decor, Martha Stewart, offers up several ideas on her website that go beyond the typical wreath but stay entirely tasteful, playful, and unique.

One option, crafted from window cling vinyl, features an elegant white vine design around the edges of a glass door (you could size it for any of your porch windows as well). This snow-worthy scene features silhouettes of a bird and squirrel — also in white vinyl — for a crisp, festive look. Another of Stewart's inspirations starts out like a wreath, but drapes with a totally different flair and unique shape. Both versions are simple to make with supplies from a craft store and garden center, respectively. If you're really getting into the spirit, you can take things further with festive ideas inspired by celebrity front porch decor. Or if you're trying to save a few dimes, you can add festive flair to your porch incorporating pool noodles.