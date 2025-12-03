We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Pool noodles are an extremely versatile material for DIYers. These whimsical foam strands are inexpensive, lightweight, waterproof, and easy to cut or otherwise manipulate into various forms for a vast array of projects. From organizing fishing tackle to keeping your plants cool, the possibilities are seemingly limitless. However, not all the applications for these foam cylinders are strictly utilitarian. In fact, you can add some festive flair to your porch with a simple pool noodle DIY.

Since they are waterproof, they are practically impervious to rain, snow, and ice. This makes them ideal for decorating porches and outdoor areas as winter weather sets in through the holiday season. There are a variety of ways in which they can be used for this task. However, the basic materials needed for every method is an ample supply of pool noodles and zip ties. Should you choose to forego the zip ties, for aesthetic purposes or simplicity's sake, you can choose a model such as the Oodles of Noodles SnakeWrap, which are pre-cut into spirals, and can stay in place by winding around objects.

Beyond those basic materials, what you will need depends on your imagination and vision for your porch. Additional décor and materials can include garland, ornaments, lights, paints, or a myriad of other festive materials.