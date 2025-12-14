Light Up Your Yard This Holiday Season With These Ideas Inspired By Martha Stewart

Between the two, the shooting star light display is the more complicated, but it's not so hard if you take it one step at a time. Begin by deciding where your display will go to be sure that it fits in the area you want. Plan where the light trails will go and add hooks to hang them from or stakes in the ground to attach them to. If you don't have something solid to hang the light trails from, consider this easy method to hang string lights using adjustable poles.

For the star, start with any star-shaped object that you can safely wrap lights around. You can make your own out of thick wire or create a wood frame. If you use wood, add nails or screws at each star tip and intersection to wrap or attach the lights to your star frame. You can wrap them however you like, but if you want the star to be outlined in lights you'll need to staple or tie the lights in place. Attach additional strands to the bottom of the star. Look for LED lights that allow several strands to be attached to each other and to a single plug. The number and length of the strands is up to you, but they should spread away from the star like a comet's tail. You can use twist ties to secure the lights in place, and don't forget to plug them in so that each strand is connected to the power source. Shake things up by using colorful or twinkling lights for the trail and white or yellow lights for the star itself!