Is Costco's Highly-Rated Fire Table Worth The Splurge? Here's What Users Say

It's easy to enjoy your outdoor spaces such as the patio during the day, but the enjoyment level goes all the way to eleven if you set things up for a little fun after dark. A fire pit is one way to bring some extra heat and light to your yard, allowing you to hang out even on a somewhat chilly evening. And then there are fire tables, which often look a little more like furniture than the typical fire pit. A fire table has a wide horizontal surface all the way around it; it's essentially a table with an intentional fire in the center. The Sunbeam Contemporary Aluminum Fire Table at Costco is one highly-rated example. It has a cumulative 4.7-stars rating out of 5 total stars, with over 150 users contributing their rankings on the Costco product page for it.

Available in brown or black, the modern, geometric design would look just as at home in the outdoor dining area of a chic restaurant as it can on your own patio. It sells for just under $1,050 at the time of publication, and it's an online-only deal. Costco's website says to expect 2 to 3 weeks for delivery. The fire table comes assembled, but requires a 20-pound propane tank, which isn't included. For what it's worth, Wayfair sells what appears to be the same fire table, but only offers it in black, and for about $1,200.The Costco option seems to be the best deal among well-known national retailers.

If you're in the mood more for a wood-burning fire pit than a propane fire table, Costco carries those as well. Here's how to set up a Solo stove from Costo in your outdoor space. To save even more money, try these genius tips to build a budget-friendly fire pit.