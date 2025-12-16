Is Costco's Highly-Rated Fire Table Worth The Splurge? Here's What Users Say
It's easy to enjoy your outdoor spaces such as the patio during the day, but the enjoyment level goes all the way to eleven if you set things up for a little fun after dark. A fire pit is one way to bring some extra heat and light to your yard, allowing you to hang out even on a somewhat chilly evening. And then there are fire tables, which often look a little more like furniture than the typical fire pit. A fire table has a wide horizontal surface all the way around it; it's essentially a table with an intentional fire in the center. The Sunbeam Contemporary Aluminum Fire Table at Costco is one highly-rated example. It has a cumulative 4.7-stars rating out of 5 total stars, with over 150 users contributing their rankings on the Costco product page for it.
Available in brown or black, the modern, geometric design would look just as at home in the outdoor dining area of a chic restaurant as it can on your own patio. It sells for just under $1,050 at the time of publication, and it's an online-only deal. Costco's website says to expect 2 to 3 weeks for delivery. The fire table comes assembled, but requires a 20-pound propane tank, which isn't included. For what it's worth, Wayfair sells what appears to be the same fire table, but only offers it in black, and for about $1,200.The Costco option seems to be the best deal among well-known national retailers.
What users say about this Sunbeam aluminum fire table
More than 80% of reviewers on Costco's site gave the Sunbeam Contemporary Aluminum Fire Table 5 stars with another 10% giving it 4. Based on ratings alone, users seem quite happy with their purchase, even if it is a bit pricey. Commenters like that the propane tank is hidden within the table, so it doesn't detract from the modern, clean aesthetic. A reviewer named Firepitfan says, "[This] is one of my favorite purchases, worth the money." Another named Dee Dee says, "If you're just thinking about a purchasing a fire pit, I can guarantee this is the one."
The fire table comes with clear glass gems to place around the flame. It also comes with a protective lid when not in use and a cover for the entire piece. Reviewers say they like the way the glass looks when the fire table is lit. It also arrives with some touch-up paint, which could come in handy for hiding scratches.
The main complaint reviewers reported about the table was shipping related: Some said they weren't notified about a delivery date and the item was delivered when the purchasers were away. Others noted that the box and sometimes the fire table were damaged but delivered by the shipping company, without the purchaser having a chance to look things over.
Two reviewers mentioned flaking paint. Two others had trouble with the igniter. However, the positives outweigh the negatives, based on reviews. If you're willing to spend more than a grand to enjoy the view of dancing flames, it could be something to consider before buying a patio heater since some reviewers also mention it emits a fair amount of heat.