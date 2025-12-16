The Simple Mix That'll Help You Successfully Reuse Old Potting Soil

Whether you have a container garden or other potted plants on the patio, once any of those plants lives out its full life cycle, you're left with a pot full of old potting soil and possibly a twig or three. Even if you buy plants at a garden center, there's sometimes a little potting medium left in the nursery pots after you've transplanted the actual plant into the ground. In either scenario, with a little help, that leftover potting soil may still have some usefulness left in it. Mixing it with an equal amount of new potting soil replaces the nutrients that plants need. It aerates the mixture a bit and also saves money since you'll only have to buy half as much potting mix for your next round of potted plants. To save even more money when you're filling large plant pots, use leftover or broken bricks as plant-pot filler. The added weight also helps prevent pots from getting knocked or blown over.

It's worth noting that not all old potting soil is worth saving. If the previous plants occupying it were diseased or infested with pests, it's best not to reuse that old soil because these same problems could be present within it long after the old plants have died. If you see odd discoloration or mold, which may look white, orange, or even pink atop the old soil, it also shouldn't be reused, as you don't want to spread any issues to your new plants.