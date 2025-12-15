How To Adjust Your Lawn Mower's Blades For Perfect Grass

Once you have a baseline established, don't just lock your mower height in and leave it. That height is the optimum for mowing during the growing season with ideal conditions. However, as seasons and situations change, your mower blade height should as well. Typically, the baseline heights work well during summer and fall, assuming no special circumstances arise. They also should be followed during spring, with the exception of the initial mowing session of the year, when you should set your mower a bit lower.

Winter is when the biggest adjustment comes into play. On the final mow before prepping your lawn mower for winter storage, you should adjust your mowing height. If you have cool season grass, you should cut it lower during that final session to help prevent snow mold, other winter diseases, and rodents. Warm season grasses, on the other hand, should be cut at the same height or a little higher before winter weather sets in, to help protect it from winter weather conditions.

Additionally, specific situations and conditions will sometimes call for a mowing height adjustment. For instance, if you are experiencing an outbreak of grubs in your yard, you should allow your grass to grow a little taller. Cutting the grass a bit higher is also an effective mowing technique for controlling weeds. You should also leave your grass a bit longer when experiencing drought conditions, as the taller blades will help shade the soil and roots, conserving moisture. Leave shaded grass longer as well so the blades can capture more sunlight for photosynthesis. Regardless of the height you determine is right for your lawn, always follow the one-third rule when mowing and utilize a grass gauge so you know when it is time to give your lawn a trim.