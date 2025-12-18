Repurpose Old Milk Jugs For A Clever DIY Vertical Garden

Pre-made vertical garden structures can be downright expensive, but as with any type of garden, there's no need to use a prefab structure. There is a lot to be said for creating something yourself, especially if you can do it by repurposing items that might otherwise be destined for the trash or recycle bin. Milk jugs — and any similar plastic jugs with a sturdy handle — are handy for so many garden-related uses, from using them as seed-starting pots to the genius reason gardeners keep empty milk jugs to protect plants from frost. Another way to get a lot of bang for virtually no bucks is to use empty milk jugs as plant pots for a vertical garden.

You'll cut the tops off the jugs to create open planters. By running a board through a series of jug handles, you've already got one row set up for your vertical garden. Add more rows above or below the first by attaching each board to a structure, such as between two fenceposts, or make a DIY stand.

Before you repurpose any of the jugs, wash them out thoroughly and remove the labels. The jugs for your DIY vertical garden can be used right side up or upside down — you just need to cut enough of the top or bottom off to fill the vessel with soil and plants. If you use the jugs upside down, small holes poked in the lid can serve as drainage for excess water. Either gallon and half-gallon jugs work and could be used in your garden setup. Even with a six-foot wide structure, you could fit five to 10 jugs on each cross-rail, giving you a good 30 or more planters in a slender, vertical space with just three rails.