Make The Most Of Your Snow Blower With These Winter Tips
The larger your driveway, the longer it's going to take to remove snow, even with a snow blower. You could just go out there and start clearing snow in any random direction, but having a planned path makes your progress more efficient and effective, potentially reducing the amount of time you have to spend on the task. One way to make the most of your snow-blowing session is to clear the center of the driveway first, moving from your garage towards the street and aiming the chute to the side. Work your way outward in slightly overlapping loops, eventually reaching the sides of your driveway. If your blower chute is pointing to the right, work counterclockwise; if pointing to the left, go clockwise. This keeps the snow coming out of the chute from covering areas you've already cleared, at least on a non-windy day. Doing it this way on a calm day means you'll save time since there's no need to pause and readjust the chute, provided there are no obstructions on either side of the driveway.
Overlapping your path a little with each pass makes it easier on the snow blower, too, and it ensures there won't be any random, narrow lines of snow left in the driveway. Knowing a few clever hacks for removing snow can make the chore a bit easier, and potentially even fun, when that next snowfall lands.
Other tips for optimizing your snow blower sessions
It may be tempting to wait until the snow is done falling so you only have to snow blow once, but that could actually make the task more difficult, especially with heavy snow. The best time to start clearing snow is while the snow is still falling, and that's true for shoveling as well. When the snow is heavy, a slow but steady pace with the snow blower gets the job done; rushing to push through even small drifts may bog the blower down or cause clogs. If the blower chute does clog, let all the moving parts stop before clearing the clog. Use a broomstick or similar device to clear the snow jam; don't stick your hand into or beneath any part of the blower. Turtle Wax's Wax and Dry spray, applied over the auger, chute, and area around the auger before you start snow blowing, also helps keep the snow from sticking.
Reflective driveway markers make it easier to clear snow, too, by keeping you on track so you don't accidentally work your way over the lawn. Set the markers in place along the sides of the driveway ahead of the next predicted snowfall, and ideally while the ground is soft. They're also good for marking the perimeter of the sidewalk or any other walkways you typically clear in winter, and they'll be helpful visual cues if a neighbor decides to snow blow the walks in front of your home before you get out there.