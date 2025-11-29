Make The Most Of Your Snow Blower With These Winter Tips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The larger your driveway, the longer it's going to take to remove snow, even with a snow blower. You could just go out there and start clearing snow in any random direction, but having a planned path makes your progress more efficient and effective, potentially reducing the amount of time you have to spend on the task. One way to make the most of your snow-blowing session is to clear the center of the driveway first, moving from your garage towards the street and aiming the chute to the side. Work your way outward in slightly overlapping loops, eventually reaching the sides of your driveway. If your blower chute is pointing to the right, work counterclockwise; if pointing to the left, go clockwise. This keeps the snow coming out of the chute from covering areas you've already cleared, at least on a non-windy day. Doing it this way on a calm day means you'll save time since there's no need to pause and readjust the chute, provided there are no obstructions on either side of the driveway.

Overlapping your path a little with each pass makes it easier on the snow blower, too, and it ensures there won't be any random, narrow lines of snow left in the driveway. Knowing a few clever hacks for removing snow can make the chore a bit easier, and potentially even fun, when that next snowfall lands.