The Beautiful Pear Tree That's Actually An Invasive Nightmare For Your Yard

Diversifying your garden is one of the great joys of cultivating a prized outdoor space. Part of this development is finding unique plant varieties from fruiting trees and evergreen shrubs to ornamental grasses, which make a great addition to your lawn. But it's important to do research on the native species in your region because choosing to plant invasive plants can be massively detrimental. Particularly, you should avoid planting a particular species of pear as it can devastate your landscape.

The Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) is known for its beautiful white buds and sweet fruits, but it has also been known to destroy whole areas of grasslands. In fact, the Callery pear is listed as an invasive species as it is native to Southern China and has spread rapidly since its introduction in the United States. It is one of many beautiful but invasive flowering species you should think twice before planting in your garden. A member of the rose (Rosaceae) family, which includes apples, the tree is also known as the Bradford Pear. This species is able to spread quickly due to its high volume of seeds, which spread via birds and become incredibly abundant, creating dense wooded patches, driving out native species. The tree is also able to live in multiple environments, thriving in USDA Hardiness zones 5 through 9.