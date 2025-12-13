If You're Expecting A Freeze, It May Be Time To Try Out This Adorable DIY Porch Decor Idea

For this DIY, you'll want a bunch of oval or round balloons to create ice lanterns: One balloon makes one lantern. Fill each balloon with water as if making water balloons. Avoid doing this part of the project on your porch or sidewalk, where spills could turn to slippery ice. If you do, choose the right ice melt. Squirt a little water out to release air bubbles, then tie the balloon. Now you have some options for freezing: If it's cold enough, leave the balloons outside for a day. If not, you're going to want some freezer space.

Set the balloons in a flat-bottomed container or on a flat surface outside with the tied end of the balloon facing up, making a stable base for your creation. If you tie the top of each balloon to a string and tie that string to something, it will give the luminaries a decorative pointy top. Check them after a day. When a balloon is solidly frozen on the outside, with water trapped inside, it's ready. If they'e already frozen solid, no worries: Make illuminated ice orbs by setting the tea lights down in the snow, then placing a balloon above each light.

Peel the balloon off each ice structure with a hobby knife, then carefully poke a hole in the bottom to let the water out into a bucket (again to avoid slippery spills). Widen the hole with a screwdriver or awl to allow space for a tea light (you can also use LED mini string lights or fairy lights). Turn them on, then set an ice lantern atop each one. If you have lights in various colors, you can even make a colorful ice lantern arrangement. You can also add a few drops of food coloring to each balloon before freezing for a multicolored display.