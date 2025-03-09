How To Choose The Perfect Ice Melt To Use On Your Patio Or Deck

There are no shortages of products that will melt ice. But, not every ice-melting substance interacts well with different deck and patio materials. Most patios are comprised of concrete pavers, which is the best building material for patios in areas that get a lot of snow. Decks may be made from natural, composite lumber, or hardie planks. Screws, nails, and/or hanging hardware made from various metals will also be utilized on decks. The vast variety of building materials can be prone to a wide array of potential issues from ice melt. Some products can discolor concrete or decking, while others can rust or corrode metal hardware.

Plants, pets, and wildlife are other considerations when choosing an ice melt. Whether it be lawn grass or plants in flower beds and gardens, the runoff resulting from some ice melts can damage or kill plants. Pet owners also need to be concerned with harm that can come to their animals. Dogs and cats can become dangerously ill not just from ingesting some ice-melting substances but also from walking on them. The same can happen to wild animals who frequent your backyard.

Given all these considerations, it is often necessary to find a compromise in order to get the right ice melt for your needs. Some are easy to eliminate. The traditional pick of rock salt is cheap, but it is also not safe for plants or pets, can damage concrete, and will corrode and rust metal parts. Ditto for vinegar, which can discolor decking and corrode the screws and hangers. Products made from calcium chloride, such as Snow Joe ice melt, are typically safer for pets and plants, as well as less damaging to patio and deck material. They are more expensive, though. Magnesium chloride products, such as Safe Step, can also be expensive but are the safest for plants, animals, and deck and patio materials.

