Keep Your Birdbath From Freezing With The Help Of A Unexpected Bathroom Staple

All you really need to do in order put your rubber duck to work as an ice breaker is to set it in your bird bath before the temperatures drop below freezing. With so much of their body sticking above the water, these charming bath toys are easily pushed around the miniature pond by even a minimal amount of wind. This is a huge advantage, because in order to effectively prevent ice from forming, a floating object must move through the bird bath. As long as the water's surface is moving and broken, ice will be less likely to form. Additionally, as the duck moves through the birdbath, it's body will break up any thin skins of ice as they begin to form.

For standard size birdbaths, a single rubber duck should provide ample disturbance, preventing water from freezing in most conditions. However, larger birdbaths may require multiple rubber ducks. The same is true for standard birdbaths as the weather turns extremely cold. Don't crowd the birdbath with too many plastic quackers: there needs to be room to move in order to be effective. By the same token, if you've also added dark rocks to your birdbath to prevent freezing, make sure there is enough water over them so as not to hinder a rubber duck's movement.

In addition to keeping your birdbath ice-free, some suggest the rubber ducks may actually help attract birds. To that end, they even recommend using different rubber ducks to draw in certain species of birds, since different species are drawn to different colors. At the very least, they will add a dash of color to an otherwise drab winter landscape.