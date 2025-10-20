A Simple Birdbath Upgrade That'll Keep It From Freezing

Birdbaths are a great way to add style and elegance to your yard. Unfortunately, they're prone to cracking because they're often made out of concrete or stone, and it only takes a few cold winters to ruin a birdbath. Water fills tiny cracks, and then it freezes and expands. And every time water freezes in your birdbath, it'll open those cracks just a little more until the concrete falls apart. If you don't want to switch to something made of stainless steel or ceramic, which are tougher materials, you can keep your concrete or stone birdbath safe by darkening its color.

This simple upgrade works so well because dark colors absorb more heat. If you're buying a new birdbath, you should look for one with a darker color, but if you're worried about one you already own, you can darken it without using paint. For instance, you can put a black piece of plastic in the basin of your birdbath to keep the water warmer.

You can also apply a dark-colored sealant. First, you need to clean your birdbath with a mix of vinegar and water (make sure to avoid certain cleaning staples like bleach and synthetic soaps). Then fix any cracks with a concrete crack filler. Then you need a food-safe, water-based masonry sealant. Add a couple coats, and keep the birdbath in a dry place for a few hours. You don't have to cover the entire birdbath. As long as you darken the inside, it should keep the water warmer than it would be otherwise.