A Simple Birdbath Upgrade That'll Keep It From Freezing
Birdbaths are a great way to add style and elegance to your yard. Unfortunately, they're prone to cracking because they're often made out of concrete or stone, and it only takes a few cold winters to ruin a birdbath. Water fills tiny cracks, and then it freezes and expands. And every time water freezes in your birdbath, it'll open those cracks just a little more until the concrete falls apart. If you don't want to switch to something made of stainless steel or ceramic, which are tougher materials, you can keep your concrete or stone birdbath safe by darkening its color.
This simple upgrade works so well because dark colors absorb more heat. If you're buying a new birdbath, you should look for one with a darker color, but if you're worried about one you already own, you can darken it without using paint. For instance, you can put a black piece of plastic in the basin of your birdbath to keep the water warmer.
You can also apply a dark-colored sealant. First, you need to clean your birdbath with a mix of vinegar and water (make sure to avoid certain cleaning staples like bleach and synthetic soaps). Then fix any cracks with a concrete crack filler. Then you need a food-safe, water-based masonry sealant. Add a couple coats, and keep the birdbath in a dry place for a few hours. You don't have to cover the entire birdbath. As long as you darken the inside, it should keep the water warmer than it would be otherwise.
Add dark stones to your birdbath to keep it from freezing
Beyond just protecting your birdbath, you want to make sure that water doesn't freeze throughout the winter for the sake of your birds. If the ponds and creeks are frozen over, they'll have trouble finding a place to drink. That's why you want your birdbath to be fresh and unfrozen. One additional way of doing this is scattering dark-colored stones at the bottom of your birdbath. These will absorb the heat throughout the day and keep the water a bit warmer. They will also provide spots for birds to perch while they drink.
And there are plenty of other ways to keep your birdbath from freezing. You can add a tennis ball, which will float around the bath, pushed by the breeze, and help prevent it from freezing. Also consider moving your birdbath to a part of the yard that receives more sunlight. There are a few things you should avoid as well. If your birdbath has frozen over, you shouldn't just crush the ice because that will cause cracks to expand. You also shouldn't pour boiling water into the bath because too rapid of a temperature change will also cause cracks to expand. If you follow these tips in addition to darkening your birdbath, the water should stay liquid for your feathered friends even on especially chilly days.