A DIY Picnic Blanket Idea That'll Make Use Of Your Old IKEA Bags

Whether you want to take advantage of the quiet DIY privacy nook in your backyard or soak up your local nature site, with pleasant weather comes the desire to picnic. However, as fun as picnicking can be, the joy can quickly dwindle when you're left with a damp, grass-stained blanket. Don't give up on your dreams of a relaxing afternoon watching clouds just yet, though — if you have a few spare IKEA bags lying around, then this DIY is the perfect solution for you.

This clever DIY picnic blanket uses the FRAKTA bag from IKEA to create a water-resistant and durable layer on the underside of your blanket, saving the time and hassle usually associated with cleaning your picnic blanket. These bags are made of polypropylene, which is inherently resistant to water. They are also lightweight, which makes them flexible and easy to use. With just a few extra tools, you can transform old IKEA bags into a water-resistant backing that makes picnicking simple and stress-free.

If you want to try out this DIY yourself, you'll need to have quite a few FRAKTA bags on hand. The exact number depends on the size of your blanket. You'll also need a blanket you don't mind designating for outdoor use. Gather sewing materials for either hand or machine stitching, plus a seam ripper and scissors.