Common Mulch Upgrades That Aren't Worth Your Time Or Money

Rocks are another popular mulch choice, and they create a certain neat and tidy aesthetic that's difficult to achieve with straw or bark. They're also less likely to be washed away by wind or rain, since they're heavier. However, this option is also more trouble than it is worth. While they can keep weeds away, they're a little too good at absorbing heat from the sun. They can hold that heat even after the sun sets or is covered by clouds, making the soil too hot and causing water to evaporate faster.

While rocks let water and air through better than synthetic mulch, other things simply settle on top, namely fertilizers and organic material. If you want to give your plants compost, you'd need to move the rocks first. That also makes cleaning up after pruning or a storm more frustrating. Cleaning it all up can be a huge hassle, but if you don't clear the twigs and leaves from the rocks, your garden won't look as nice, and it won't benefit your plants.

Additionally, while they aren't as likely to be moved by wind or rain, rocks can still shift and slide over time. If even a few of them do, they could potentially damage your lawn mower, which is a safety concern you should know before using gravel in your landscape.