Enjoy Thrilling Snow Sport Adventures At This Must-Visit Midwest Destination

Chicago is one of the largest cities in the United States. But, aside from Lincoln Park, there is very little green space in the Windy City. While nature lovers may take advantage of the Lakefront and Lake Michigan, the lake itself can be highly dangerous, and swimming may cost you everything due to undertows. Additionally, during the winter months, opportunities to access the outdoors are limited as the cold and wind rolls in, in a largely level town where the highest hills are 175-foot trash mounds. But just two hours north of the city lies a winter destination well worth the drive: Sunburst Hill.

Sunburst Hill is a winter sports park located in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, that draws even the most loyal Bears fans to the Packers state. The park offers world-class tubing opportunities, boasting what's claimed to be the world's largest tubing hill. This portion of the park is complete with over 45 shoots for tubers to slide down at speeds topping out over 35 miles per hour down 90 feet of elevation, according to Sunburst's website (fans say it feels more like 50 mph).

The hill is unlike your classic neighborhood sledding hill, as it features a conveyor belt to get you up the hill, optimizing your time. While tubing is Sunburst Hills' claim to fame, it also offers multiple outdoor adventures — including a variety of ski / boarding slopes, special holiday events, and live music — making it a must-visit for Chicago adventure lovers.