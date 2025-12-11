Enjoy Thrilling Snow Sport Adventures At This Must-Visit Midwest Destination
Chicago is one of the largest cities in the United States. But, aside from Lincoln Park, there is very little green space in the Windy City. While nature lovers may take advantage of the Lakefront and Lake Michigan, the lake itself can be highly dangerous, and swimming may cost you everything due to undertows. Additionally, during the winter months, opportunities to access the outdoors are limited as the cold and wind rolls in, in a largely level town where the highest hills are 175-foot trash mounds. But just two hours north of the city lies a winter destination well worth the drive: Sunburst Hill.
Sunburst Hill is a winter sports park located in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, that draws even the most loyal Bears fans to the Packers state. The park offers world-class tubing opportunities, boasting what's claimed to be the world's largest tubing hill. This portion of the park is complete with over 45 shoots for tubers to slide down at speeds topping out over 35 miles per hour down 90 feet of elevation, according to Sunburst's website (fans say it feels more like 50 mph).
The hill is unlike your classic neighborhood sledding hill, as it features a conveyor belt to get you up the hill, optimizing your time. While tubing is Sunburst Hills' claim to fame, it also offers multiple outdoor adventures — including a variety of ski / boarding slopes, special holiday events, and live music — making it a must-visit for Chicago adventure lovers.
Sunburst opens up a world of winter possibilities
One of the biggest draws of Sunburst is its affordability, with day-of tubing tickets going for just $35 at the slope's office (and $30 if purchased the day before). No experience is needed, though participants should be at least 42 inches tall. The hill also has several groomed ski and snowboard trails of varying difficulty levels, and you can purchase season and day passes. Those new to skiing should come prepared with the basic gear needed to start skiing, though the hill does rent out equipment. Snow skates, snowfeet, and other modifications are not permitted.
Day passes for skiing / boarding vary by day, but weekend day passes start at $70. You can even score $20 end-of-day tickets on weekends. However, season passes (starting at $399, but keep an eye out for Black Friday deals) are the most cost-efficient for anyone looking to become a repeat visitor. A season pass at Sunbrust does more than just open up a ski and snowboard oasis near both Chicago and Milwaukee: the pass also provides discounts to a dozen modest ski resorts across the Midwest, including Mont du Lac on the shores of Lake Superior and White Cap Mountain near the Upper Peninsula.
Temperatures in the region average well below freezing during the winter months. The snow sports destination opens with first snowfall, as early as the end of November / beginning of December. In a warm winter, or when a La Niña event impacts snowfall and winter weather conditions, Sunburst will make the snow happen artificially.