Swimming In These Dangerous Lakes Could Cost You Everything

Swimming is one of the most enjoyable of summer activities. Who doesn't remember how fun it was to go to the lake, the beach, or the town pool and splash around for hours? Yes, swimming is excellent fun. It can also be extremely dangerous. According to the CDC, over 4,500 Americans died of drowning every year between 2020-2022. On top of that statistic, there are several lakes in the United States with many hidden dangers that could, if you're not careful, cost you your life. There's a reason a lot of people prefer going to pools than lakes.

We've written in the past about the most dangerous spots to swim in the entire world. Now, let's shine a light on lakes within the United States that are incredibly dangerous for swimming and other water-related activities. Whether you're planning your first open water swim, or are looking for spots for a vacation, if you plan on visiting any of these lakes we strongly recommend extreme caution, or avoiding them all together.

The following lakes are considered to be the most dangerous in the United States. Some are enormous and well known, while others are smaller and their notoriety is locally known. There is one thing, however, they all have in common: If you're not careful ... these lakes could kill you.

