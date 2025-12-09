The 2026 Plant Of The Year: Why You'll Want This Vibrant Wildflower In Your Garden
Paint companies all have their own color of the year, so why not celebrate a plant of the year, too? The Garden Club of America takes things a step further; their plant of the year isn't just about celebrating beauty, it's about celebrating a native plant that's not as common in the average garden, and that has notable ecological and ornamental traits. The Garden Club of America's 2026 Plant of the Year is the Iron Butterfly (Vernonia lettermanii). This plant didn't write the 17-minute classic rock song "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida", but it does offer long-lasting blooms. The garden club considers this plant worthy of planting and preserving, and it's certainly worth adding to your backyard garden since pollinators love it. The violet blooms produce nectar that attracts hummingbirds and butterflies, adding even more beauty to the garden.
Native to floodplains of Oklahoma and Arkansas, this purple perennial prefers full sun and well-drained soil, and it isn't picky about soil type. It thrives even in rocky areas in USDA Hardiness zones 4 through 9. Iron Butterfly grows in mounds averaging about 2 feet high and wide, and once established, it tolerates drought and occasional flooding. It's a low-maintenance plant that's great for beginning gardeners, so there's no reason not to show it off and share the joy with friends.
The benefits of Iron Butterfly in your garden
Iron Butterfly, sometimes called narrowleaf ironweed, produces numerous flowers that resemble fireworks frozen in time. Its thin, dark-green leaves create a strong visual contrast with broadleaf plants in the garden. The flowering begins in mid to late summer and lasts well into fall, providing much-desired nectar for pollinators — not just butterflies and bees. Hummingbirds really enjoy this plant as well, so growing an Iron Butterfly could prepare your garden for migrating hummingbirds.
Since it's a mid-height plant, it's well-suited to middle areas of the garden, or even as a border along a fence or the side of the garage. Its drought tolerance also makes it a good choice in regions that receive little rain, or if you're creating a low-water-use garden. Vernonia lettermanii is a strong choice for a late-season pollinator garden; pair it with other butterfly-attracting plants for a true pollinator haven. Iron Butterfly is right at home in prairie and wildflower gardens, so if you have the space to go wild, this flower is ready to bring its native beauty to your yard. As an added bonus, deer and rabbits tend to leave it alone, so it stays intact even if wildlife usually devours your favorite plants.