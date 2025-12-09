Follow HGTV's Mike Holmes' Smart Advice On DIY Fence Post Installation

Fence construction can be daunting, especially if you have very little experience in carpentry. Not that you'll necessarily have to cut too many boards while building your barrier, but the act requires precision. If a single post is not straight, you will notice the results every day when you pour yourself a cup of coffee and glance outside. Wood settles with age, and therefore the posts become less straight over the years. For an old fence, this is a charming aspect that complements the landscape. For a new one, with fresh boards and a clean coat of stain, unevenness is less forgivable. That's why there are several tips you should follow if you want your fence to look right and last.

When preparing to build a fence, there is no better resource than Mike Holmes. For over 20 years, this Canadian general contractor has hosted HGTV programs focused on home improvement projects. In 2010, Reader's Digest found that he was the second most trusted person in all of Canada. His first tip for builders applies before you even purchase your material: check if you need a permit. Depending on where you live, local building codes may or may not allow you to simply put a fence in the ground without asking. While you're at the courthouse, also check to make sure that your property line is actually where you think it is. You don't want to start a feud with your neighbor, and you definitely don't want the courts to order you to deconstruct your work.

Before you start building, Mike Holmes recommends one more precaution. Call 811 before you dig. This nationwide service keeps track of where underground pipes and cables are located. The last thing you want is to jam your shovel into an electrical line.