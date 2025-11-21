It Looks Like Even Your Car Isn't Safe From Bears - 'Bear Ripped Off All My Door Handles'

Growing up on the shores of Lake Superior and spending much of my life in the woods, I've had countless run-ins with black bears — but one Reddit post made me double-take at a bear's full-blown car demolition. I've heard bears rummage through packs, scale trees, and swim through roaring rapids to get to food, but I have never seen a bear remodel a car.

That's why the post by Reddit user, Clean-Goose-894 on r/mildlyinfuriating stopped me in my tracks. The post shows a relatively clean car, with every single door handle ripped off by a black bear. The thread has gone nuclear, collecting more than 20,000 upvotes as of this writing, along with an unhinged roar of comments. The handle-less owner didn't blame the bear, writing, "I'm not mad at the bear, bro was just looking for a snack ... Bear was actually very mindful and gentle as far as bears go." They later posted a trail-cam photo of the culprit — a portly black bear who has undoubtedly made somewhat of a living robbing cars and dumpsters.

Reactions to the bear's antics range from dry humor to total condemnation of people who live anywhere near black bears. One clever user joked, "These bear necessities are getting out of hand." Other users were quicker to judge, saying, "Every time I see something crazy like this, I think, why do people live where there are bears?" Ironically, this commenter was from Australia — a place where seemingly everything is trying to kill you.