Enjoy Breathtaking Views Of Hollywood At A Must-Visit California Destination

There's more to this plot of land than a view of the night sky or a stunning skyline vista — there is lots of wilderness to explore in the park itself. From stargazing to hiking, public events, and even a chance to picnic, Griffith Park has something worthwhile for everyone. From 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Griffith Park is open, and guests can explore its 53-mile network of paths and trails.

You can walk to the summit of Mount Hollywood from the observatory or embark on one of the most popular trails in California to the iconic Hollywood sign. While you're hiking, you may run into some wildlife, including deer, foxes, quail, coyotes, and rattlesnakes. If you don't, stop by the Los Angeles Zoo to see some big cats, adorable creatures, and some of the most dangerous types of snakes in the world. There are picnic areas around Griffith Park that are perfect for a quiet afternoon, and you can also visit museums, take a pony ride, or see a music or Shakespeare performance if you're lucky.

The terrace in the observatory offers one of the most picturesque views of the Hollywood sign, which is worthy of family photo backdrops, postcards, and more. Just note that the Hollywood sign is not illuminated at night, so you will want to visit the park during daylight hours if this is the primary reason for your trip. For more of the best parks in California and beyond, check out the best West Coast national parks worth visiting.