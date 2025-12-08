Enjoy Breathtaking Views Of Hollywood At A Must-Visit California Destination
Los Angeles, home of Hollywood, is a great place to visit. If you want to get the most breathtaking views of this California city, where you can see the hustle and bustle of the streets and maybe the gorgeous city lights from a terrific vantage point, there's only one place you should go: the Griffith Park Observatory. You can enjoy the lush park and the towering trees as you trek by car or on foot to the observatory, where you can see the city without getting trampled on the sidewalks or battling for a cab ride. The observatory is situated on 4,210 acres of beautiful land, which is an accessible park offering a wealth of outdoor activities.
The observatory was built in 1935 as a public space for those who wanted to learn about the wonders of the sky, and it's a great place to see the stars over Los Angeles. Admission to the main observatory and grounds and the use of the telescopes are all free, though parking and special shows in the planetarium cost extra. The view over Los Angeles, though, doesn't cost anything. The observatory is open Tuesday through Sunday, from noon to 10 p.m. during the week and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.
Exploring Griffith Park Observatory and the surrounding park
There's more to this plot of land than a view of the night sky or a stunning skyline vista — there is lots of wilderness to explore in the park itself. From stargazing to hiking, public events, and even a chance to picnic, Griffith Park has something worthwhile for everyone. From 5 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Griffith Park is open, and guests can explore its 53-mile network of paths and trails.
You can walk to the summit of Mount Hollywood from the observatory or embark on one of the most popular trails in California to the iconic Hollywood sign. While you're hiking, you may run into some wildlife, including deer, foxes, quail, coyotes, and rattlesnakes. If you don't, stop by the Los Angeles Zoo to see some big cats, adorable creatures, and some of the most dangerous types of snakes in the world. There are picnic areas around Griffith Park that are perfect for a quiet afternoon, and you can also visit museums, take a pony ride, or see a music or Shakespeare performance if you're lucky.
The terrace in the observatory offers one of the most picturesque views of the Hollywood sign, which is worthy of family photo backdrops, postcards, and more. Just note that the Hollywood sign is not illuminated at night, so you will want to visit the park during daylight hours if this is the primary reason for your trip. For more of the best parks in California and beyond, check out the best West Coast national parks worth visiting.