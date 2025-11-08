The Popular California Hike That'll Give You Spectacular Desert And Mountain Views

When you want an epic hike, many locations offer trails that showcase the best of their surroundings. For instance, in Joshua Tree, you're going to experience a mix of iconic deserts and rugged boulder formations. And for a fall hiking adventure, the White Mountains National Forest delivers short, steep trails that cross mountain streams and travel through glowing deciduous forests up to alpine peaks. Unless you have months to traverse the Appalachian Trail, it's rare to see vastly different landscapes in a single hike. But if you have the skills and the endurance to hike California's Cactus to Clouds Trail from Palm Springs to the San Jacinto Peak, you can get the best of the desert floor and views from a mountain peak all in one grand trek.

Rated one of the hardest hikes in the world by Backpacker magazine, the approximately 20-mile Cactus to Clouds Trail is a true endurance test, which is why you'll want to physically prepare for this long-distance hike. With more than 10,000 feet of climbing, it demands stamina and careful preparation, including carrying water, snacks (including electrolytes), extra layers, trekking poles, and other hiking essentials in case of emergency. Expect to put in a full day that may begin or end in the dark. While this trail isn't for beginners, many hikers say the payoff is worth the challenge.

Timing is everything when attempting Cactus to Clouds. Since this trail includes scorching desert and an alpine summit, the right season can limit extremes. Plan for a September or October hike for the best conditions. May is the second-best time. During these windows, you won't get the 110-degree heat of Palm Springs, and the higher elevations will be mostly free of snow. Avoid June through September due to the extreme heat, and hike between November and April only if you're prepared for snow.