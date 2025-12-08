How To Choose Between Gravel And Limestone For Your Garden Pathway

If you're building garden pathways and have decided between limestone or gravel for your next landscaping project, you still have a lot of decisions to make in terms of color, size, texture, function, and more. You might be feeling a little stuck because, in many ways, limestone and gravel are actually more alike than they are different. Limestone tends to be the best option for compact, stable paths, while people often choose gravel for its superior drainage, durability, and affordability. Ultimately, your decision may depend on key factors like stability and price.

For garden pathways, crushed limestone and gravel both offer advantages like excellent drainage, affordability, and durability. As eco-friendly ground coverings that pair well with other materials, both add a natural aesthetic to your garden. On the downside, gravel and limestone share similar disadvantages, including being more difficult to keep weed-free than alternatives like concrete or asphalt (though there are ways to make getting rid of weeds in gravel easier). Also, they both often require edging to keep your pathway contained and grass borders sharp.

One of the most significant differences between the two is stability. While limestone is technically a type of gravel, it's a single-mineral sedimentary rock, where gravel is an aggregate or conglomerate. Limestone is made of calcium carbonate, a mineral formed by thousands of tiny fossilized marine organisms. Compared to standard rock gravel, limestone compacts better because its dust particles act as a cement to bind larger fragments together as the dust gets wet. Limestone, however, is up to twice as expensive as crushed gravel, an important consideration for larger areas. And if you're trying to coordinate a driveway with your pathways, gravel's courser texture tends to drain better and provide a durable surface for heavy traffic.