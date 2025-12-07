Cold Weather Is Here. How To Keep Your Solar Panels In Tip-Top Shape This Winter

With winter weather on the way — or already arriving in some areas — you may already be trying to protect your plants from snow damage. But do you know how to protect and care for your solar panels? If the idea of snow piling up on your panels has you wondering how to handle it, don't worry — keeping them protected in winter is easier than it seems. A quick brush to clear the surface during heavier storms can make a big difference in how well they perform.

If you live somewhere with mild winters, you may not need to do anything at all. While heavy storms and large amounts of snow can cause problems for your solar panels, light snow and chilly weather won't hurt them. They are made for outdoor use, after all. However, even light snow can affect how effectively your solar panels capture light. If you live somewhere with heavier snowfalls and winter storms, you'll need to be more vigilant about solar panel care. The weight of the snow building up on the panels can cause them to become stressed or even broken over time. The best way to keep your solar panels working at their best is to clean the snow off them.