Cold Weather Is Here. How To Keep Your Solar Panels In Tip-Top Shape This Winter
With winter weather on the way — or already arriving in some areas — you may already be trying to protect your plants from snow damage. But do you know how to protect and care for your solar panels? If the idea of snow piling up on your panels has you wondering how to handle it, don't worry — keeping them protected in winter is easier than it seems. A quick brush to clear the surface during heavier storms can make a big difference in how well they perform.
If you live somewhere with mild winters, you may not need to do anything at all. While heavy storms and large amounts of snow can cause problems for your solar panels, light snow and chilly weather won't hurt them. They are made for outdoor use, after all. However, even light snow can affect how effectively your solar panels capture light. If you live somewhere with heavier snowfalls and winter storms, you'll need to be more vigilant about solar panel care. The weight of the snow building up on the panels can cause them to become stressed or even broken over time. The best way to keep your solar panels working at their best is to clean the snow off them.
Cleaning snow off your solar panels
Over time, the snow will melt and slide off your panels on its own. If you want to speed up the process or are concerned about the amount of snow piling up on them, then you'll need a soft rake or brush. It might seem more convenient to just use whatever shovel you use to clear out your driveway, but tools with hard edges can scratch the panels. While there are plenty of hacks to make clearing your driveway easier, most of them aren't suitable for solar panels, as shovels, sand, and tarps can all damage or interfere with your panels.
A brush with an extendable handle is ideal, but if you need to use a ladder to reach your panels, be careful. Make sure the bottom of the ladder is directly on the ground, not on ice or snow that might make it unstable. You can also reduce the amount of snow that builds up in the first place by adjusting the angle of the panels. A steeper tilt will help the snow slide off faster. If you aren't sure how to angle your solar panels, contact a professional for help. When thinking about prevention, you might be tempted to use a chemical de-icer. Choosing the perfect ice melt for your patio is easier than picking one for your solar panels. The chemicals in the de-icer may damage the solar panel, so check with the manufacturer before spraying them.