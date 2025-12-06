Make A DIY Fertilizer For Your Garden With The Help Of A Common Kitchen Scrap

Just about any garden soil can use a little nutritional boost from time to time. Most plants get their nutrients from healthy soil which contains loads of beneficial microbes and organic matter, rich in nutrients. It may be tempting to buy synthetic fertilizer from a garden center, but you can just as easily make your own DIY version with something typically destined for the trash or compost pile: Potato peels. In fact, it's a great hack to improve garden soil on a shoestring budget.

A homemade potato-peel-based fertilizer saves money, reduces waste, and might benefit your plants better than synthetic fertilizers in the long run. While synthetic fertilizers have plenty of the nutrients plants need, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK), they lack the organic matter vital for a healthy soil. This is why you may want to reconsider using Miracle-Gro in your garden, or similar synthetic fertilizers, using potato peels instead, which are rich in potassium, but also nitrogen and phosphorous.

Natural NPK fertilizers can revitalize your garden's soil. This is where potato peels come in. Whether you choose to make a liquid or powder form of potato-peel fertilizer, your soil-boosting solution will offer not only potassium, but other minerals such as calcium and magnesium. Peels also contain antioxidants and vitamins that add nutrients to the soil. It's important to only use peels from healthy potatoes. Avoid peels that are overly green or with lots of sprouts, as they can contain solanine a toxin that's harmful to plants and mammals when consumed in large quantities.