Some States Are Set To See Heavy Snow This Winter. Here's How It Can Help Seeds Germinate

Winter is approaching quickly, and plenty of places are already seeing snow. While some plants need protection from snow damage, cold weather can actually be beneficial for certain parts of your garden. The seeds of certain plants need a period of cold, often combined with moisture, to properly germinate. If you're interested in using snow to plan your spring garden, it helps to understand how cold stratification works.

Cold temperatures are how certain seeds know when to begin germinating, in a process called stratification or cold stratification. A cold winter (often with periods of snow and consistent moisture) sets the baseline so that when the weather gradually begins to warm back up, those seeds sense that spring is coming and it's time to start germinating. While you can mimic these conditions indoors, winter weather can do the work for you. As an added benefit, when the snow melts it provides your seeds with plenty of water to help jumpstart their growth. To take advantage of these benefits, plant your seeds before the ground fully freezes, or sow them in containers that can be left outside in the snow over winter.