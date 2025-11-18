How To Use Snow In Your Yard To Help Plan Your Spring Garden

If you're a home gardener, you may see the winter as a time to kick back, or shift to an indoor-only plant setup. The winter months freeze the soil, buried under thick layers of snow in colder climates, making it functionally impossible to tend to any blooming flowers or outdoor ground cover. But this is no reason to put your green thumb to rest. As it turns out, snow can be an invaluable tool in planning ahead for your spring planting schedule. As the snow falls and subsequently melts, it can help you to identify shaded areas of your garden, and locate the sections with the best access to sunlight. Take the opportunity to survey the area, take thorough notes, and consider which plants you'd like to grow when the seasons change. With any luck, you may be able to avoid some common gardening mistakes, like planting sun-loving flowers under the shadow of your fence, or overheating your low-light shrubbery with too much sun.

That's not the only benefit that snow has in your garden either. In fact, there are a myriad of surprising upsides to the frozen powder, especially in areas where snow remains on the ground for consistent periods of time. A blanket of snow provides insulation and moisture for roots and dormant plants over the winter, and fosters healthy seed growth. It also gives you time to plan upgrades and additions. And when it melts, it can also show you where water is standing and pooling, where lighter fall rains might not. Come spring, you'll be ready to turn your snow banks into Lady Banks roses (Rosa banksiae), and winter storms into agapanthus 'Storm Cloud' (Agapanthus spp.).