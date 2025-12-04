This Popular Nevada Vacation Spot Is Getting A Makeover - And You Can Help!
The desert covering much of Arizona and Nevada is home to a variety of ecosystems that host several dangerous creatures and provide stunning sights. You might not expect to find a glittering oasis among the rock formations and tumbleweeds, but that's just what Lake Mead is. It was originally a stretch of desert along the Colorado River, but the construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s created the massive reservoir. Lake Mead borders Grand Canyon National Park and covers 2,338 square miles; that's more than 50% bigger than Rhode Island and almost the size of Delaware. In 1964 Lake Mead and much of the surrounding land became the first U.S. national recreation area; millions of visitors each year head to the 1.5 million acre preserve to enjoy the water, surrounding landscape, and the rich legacy of cultures that settled in the region thousands of years ago.
The impact of all those visitors has left a mark on Lake Mead, particularly the Government Wash area near the northwestern edge of the lake. As the number of visitors outpaced the resources available to support and monitor them, the park steadily became worse for wear. While some visitors continued to practice responsible camping techniques, others took advantage of a lack of oversight, especially in new land exposed by lowered water levels. Long-term campsites and RV clusters popped up outside the area's many established facilities; infrastructure was quickly overwhelmed and the area saw a sharp increase in crime and vandalism. After responding to 1,365 law enforcement and fire calls in the preceding five years, park officials closed Lake Mead to vehicles and overnight camping on August 1, 2024. With the area closed off, staff began assessing the situation and meeting with local communities to form a plan to rejuvenate the park.
How to help Lake Mead
Park officials and volunteers have already been hard at work removing abandoned boats and cars along with thousands of pounds of other trash and debris. They've also added new campsites, some with badly needed toilet and shower facilities. Along with new dumpsters, this should reduce the amount of waste and garbage left at the park. The project has been making steady progress, but there's plenty to do if you live nearby and want to help.
National Public Lands Day brings out volunteers across the country, but if you want to help out at Government Wash you won't want to miss the next Love Lake Mead event during National Park Week in April and October. The last Love Lake Mead Day of 2025 was October 18th, so watch the National Park Service's Love Lake Mead website for the 2026 calendar. While events will take place in different areas around Lake Mead, the current focus is on the Government Wash area. Opportunities include clearing trash, collecting seeds from and planting native flora, and removing graffiti. Volunteers of all ages are welcome and can enjoy the beautiful area while working together to preserve and restore the park. You can also help clean up the lake by boat, handle administrative tasks, or do an internship with the National Park Service. Fill out their volunteer contact form or call (702) 293-8714 for more information.