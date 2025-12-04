This Popular Nevada Vacation Spot Is Getting A Makeover - And You Can Help!

The desert covering much of Arizona and Nevada is home to a variety of ecosystems that host several dangerous creatures and provide stunning sights. You might not expect to find a glittering oasis among the rock formations and tumbleweeds, but that's just what Lake Mead is. It was originally a stretch of desert along the Colorado River, but the construction of the Hoover Dam in the 1930s created the massive reservoir. Lake Mead borders Grand Canyon National Park and covers 2,338 square miles; that's more than 50% bigger than Rhode Island and almost the size of Delaware. In 1964 Lake Mead and much of the surrounding land became the first U.S. national recreation area; millions of visitors each year head to the 1.5 million acre preserve to enjoy the water, surrounding landscape, and the rich legacy of cultures that settled in the region thousands of years ago.

The impact of all those visitors has left a mark on Lake Mead, particularly the Government Wash area near the northwestern edge of the lake. As the number of visitors outpaced the resources available to support and monitor them, the park steadily became worse for wear. While some visitors continued to practice responsible camping techniques, others took advantage of a lack of oversight, especially in new land exposed by lowered water levels. Long-term campsites and RV clusters popped up outside the area's many established facilities; infrastructure was quickly overwhelmed and the area saw a sharp increase in crime and vandalism. After responding to 1,365 law enforcement and fire calls in the preceding five years, park officials closed Lake Mead to vehicles and overnight camping on August 1, 2024. With the area closed off, staff began assessing the situation and meeting with local communities to form a plan to rejuvenate the park.