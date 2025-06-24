Pests Around Your Fruit Trees Will Be A Thing Of The Past Using A Simple Method
Fruit trees are sensitive plants that require patience and care. Apple trees, for example, can take anywhere from 3 years to a decade to yield fruit, so you'll need to wait a while before promising any Thanksgiving pies. While they are growing, fruit trees also face a myriad of challenges. Saplings can break in the wind, deer can ravage their bark, and other plants can rob them of nutrients. Gardeners do their best to control these factors, but ultimately it's up to nature whether your fruit trees live long enough to yield anything edible.
One threat gardeners can control, however, is the spread of pests. Some will plant species that repel pests naturally, while others choose to take the offensive: thrashing. Thrashing is the process of knocking pests off your fruit trees. It's best to give it a try in late spring or early summer when aphids are most active; they're notorious for harming fruit trees by burrowing into the leaves and stems. Fortunately for you, the tiny pests are easy to recognize. They're green and pear-shaped, albeit just a couple of millimeters long. If your tree's leaves are browning or curling at the ends, and the fruit production is looking grim, keep an eye (or maybe a magnifying glass) out for tiny green bugs and get to thrashing.
How to shake and spray pests off your fruit trees
Many pests, especially aphids, don't discriminate when it comes to the plants they damage. Fortunately, the process of removing them is simple — and it can be entirely organic. First, you'll want to purchase a tarp and place it at the base of your tree. Once the ground is covered, spray the tree's branches and leaves with water from your hose. If the tree is young and small enough, you may even be able to shake the trunk to dislodge some of the bugs, or bat larger branches with a padded stick. You should notice the pests falling out of the branches onto the tarp. Make extra-sure you've eliminated the pests by dousing the leaves in soapy water. Or experiment with cinnamon as an insecticide, which also has proven benefits.
Repeat this process whenever you spot pesky critters on your trees or simply notice their effects. As you thrash your trees, take care to avoid harming the plant by not shaking or pulling too hard at the branches. Also, if you bend the trunk too far one way, you could snap the tap root, which will kill the tree. This is also something you should never do to a snow-covered tree.