Pests Around Your Fruit Trees Will Be A Thing Of The Past Using A Simple Method

Fruit trees are sensitive plants that require patience and care. Apple trees, for example, can take anywhere from 3 years to a decade to yield fruit, so you'll need to wait a while before promising any Thanksgiving pies. While they are growing, fruit trees also face a myriad of challenges. Saplings can break in the wind, deer can ravage their bark, and other plants can rob them of nutrients. Gardeners do their best to control these factors, but ultimately it's up to nature whether your fruit trees live long enough to yield anything edible.

One threat gardeners can control, however, is the spread of pests. Some will plant species that repel pests naturally, while others choose to take the offensive: thrashing. Thrashing is the process of knocking pests off your fruit trees. It's best to give it a try in late spring or early summer when aphids are most active; they're notorious for harming fruit trees by burrowing into the leaves and stems. Fortunately for you, the tiny pests are easy to recognize. They're green and pear-shaped, albeit just a couple of millimeters long. If your tree's leaves are browning or curling at the ends, and the fruit production is looking grim, keep an eye (or maybe a magnifying glass) out for tiny green bugs and get to thrashing.

