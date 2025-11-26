When To Buy New Lawn And Gardening Tools To Help You Save Money

Whether you're a beginner looking for the gardening tools you absolutely need or a seasoned lawn caretaker whose shovel's duct-taped handle finally broke for the fourth time, everyone needs to buy new tools eventually. However, in a world where everything, not just lawn and garden equipment, is getting more expensive, it can be difficult to justify taking a trip to the store. Wrapping the handle of your shovel in duct tape for the fifth time can be tempting, but if you're tight on cash, you may just need to time your trip to the store a little better. The best time to buy lawn and garden tools for the cheapest price is in the late fall.

There are two things to know about buying tools in the late fall. Since fall is the end of the gardening season in most of the U.S., many stores will be trying to get rid of that year's lawn and garden tools and supplies, and, as such, they will be deeply discounted. If you are looking for any electrical tools or batteries, the best time in the fall is Black Friday, as that holiday has a heavy focus on technology. This could be a great time to buy an electric riding lawn mower on sale, for example.

The spring, just after the beginning of the growing season, is also a good time to buy lawn and garden tools. Though discounts aren't as generous as in the fall, many companies will run sales as they debut new models. Home Depot's Spring Black Friday occurs at the end of March or the beginning of April, and is usually accompanied by sales from other major lawn and garden suppliers. Spring also sees Memorial Day, Father's Day, and other popular sales days. This is also a convenient time to purchase as you get to put those new tools to work right away.