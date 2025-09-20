How To Turn Your Old Pot And Pan Lids Into One-Of-A-Kind Garden Art
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Repurposing household items is an easy way to create garden decor that's both thrifty and charming. Lids from old pots and pans can be the building blocks of many garden projects since they're durable enough to withstand rainstorms and the sun's ultraviolet rays. They're also versatile, available in a range of sizes, shapes, and sturdy materials such as aluminum and stainless steel. Whether you want to make a stylish hat for a scarecrow, a turtle sculpture for your rain garden, or fancy yet functional cymbals to deter coyotes from your yard, you may find that you have more creative ideas than spare lids. If you need more lids, check garage sales and thrift stores, which often sell them for next to nothing.
When working with pot and pan lids, consider coating them in a sealant such as Tough Bison clear waterproof coating to help them last longer outside. You can also pick up outdoor paint that wards off rust and supplies a pop of color. A collection of weatherproof paints, such as the DecoArt Patio Paint 24-color starter set, will provide you with plenty of options. Hot glue or a strong waterproof adhesive may also come in handy, depending on what you're creating. For bird feeders or other wildlife-friendly items, choose a non-toxic, food-safe adhesive like DAP All-Purpose Silicone.
Easy pot-lid sculptures that'll liven up your garden
If you're an animal lover, turn pot lids into creature sculptures for your garden. Lids make wonderful turtle shells. First, paint a pattern on the lid's exterior to make it look like reptilian armor. Cut a sponge into a hexagon, dip it in paint, and use it like a stamp to ensure that the shapes in your pattern are uniform. Next, find a quartet of small plant pots that are the same height — Yishang 2.5-inch terracotta pots, for example. After painting them, glue them to the bottom of the lid to create legs. For the head, paint eyes and a mouth on a rock or racquetball, and then affix it to the lid. If your lid has a flat underside, flip it over and use your turtle sculpture as a plant stand.
You can also dress up a garden fence with mounted sculptures of snowmen or other cute characters made from pot lids. To build a snowman, find lids in three different sizes and paint them white. Attach eyes and a smile to the smallest one. Try painting an icicle-shaped Christmas ornament orange to create a carrot nose. Mount the trio of lids in a vertical line, with the largest on the bottom and the smallest on top. Add finishing touches like a thrifted scarf and a colorful overturned coffee cup for a hat. Glue these accessories to your snowman to keep them from blowing away. Or, make some pest-deterring art for your garden. Spook squirrels and other troublemakers with a wind chime crafted from repurposed mason jar rings, pot lids, and wire or twine.