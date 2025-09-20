How To Turn Your Old Pot And Pan Lids Into One-Of-A-Kind Garden Art

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Repurposing household items is an easy way to create garden decor that's both thrifty and charming. Lids from old pots and pans can be the building blocks of many garden projects since they're durable enough to withstand rainstorms and the sun's ultraviolet rays. They're also versatile, available in a range of sizes, shapes, and sturdy materials such as aluminum and stainless steel. Whether you want to make a stylish hat for a scarecrow, a turtle sculpture for your rain garden, or fancy yet functional cymbals to deter coyotes from your yard, you may find that you have more creative ideas than spare lids. If you need more lids, check garage sales and thrift stores, which often sell them for next to nothing.

When working with pot and pan lids, consider coating them in a sealant such as Tough Bison clear waterproof coating to help them last longer outside. You can also pick up outdoor paint that wards off rust and supplies a pop of color. A collection of weatherproof paints, such as the DecoArt Patio Paint 24-color starter set, will provide you with plenty of options. Hot glue or a strong waterproof adhesive may also come in handy, depending on what you're creating. For bird feeders or other wildlife-friendly items, choose a non-toxic, food-safe adhesive like DAP All-Purpose Silicone.